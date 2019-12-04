Chongos Zamoranos Recipe

Makes about 4 pounds|2 kilograms

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 5 hours

Ingredients

½ teaspoon liquid rennet

2 large egg yolks

1 gallon|3785 ml whole milk (not ultra pasteurized! Raw is preferred)

5 sticks Mexican canela

4 ¾ cups|1 kilogram unrefined sugar, such as Zulka

Directions

Dissolve the rennet in 3 tablespoons warm water. In a large heavy-bottomed saucepan, whisk together the yolks with ½ cup|120 ml milk. Add in the remaining milk and the rennet mixture and place over medium-low. Cook, without stirring, until a 1 to 2 inch raft forms, about 1 hour. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly (if you have a thermometer, wait until it gets to around 180°F). Cut the curds into 4 pieces. Carefully insert the cinnamon sticks in between the 4 pieces. Return to high heat, carefully add the sugar, and simmer until the curds are caramelized and the whey is reduced by half, about 3 hours. To serve, using a slotted spoon, transfer curds to a bowl with some vanilla ice cream. Spoon some of the whey caramel over the top and enjoy.

