Chook Race Drag The Exercise Gear Out From Under the Bed For Their New Video

The jangly riff and melody of Chook Race’s “Hard to Clean” will stick with you longer than the well-intentioned but ultimately futile exercise routine you’ve marked out on your bedroom wall.

The video for the track, that is taken from the Melbourne three-piece’s second album Around the House, has the band breaking out some old school exercise equipment that’s taking up space in the spare room and doing a few reps of sunny pop.

Videos by VICE

Featuring the dual vocals of guitarist Matthew Liveradis and drummer Carolyn Hawkins, it’s a song, though simple, that bops along at an infectious pace/glide/step/curl.

“Hard to Clean” follows “Sometimes”, a song that we premiered back in June.

Chook Race are about to head to the US which will include an appearance at Goner Fest and a show in Atlanta with fellow Melbourne band Power.

‘Around the House’ is available Sept 2 through Trouble In Mind records.

Chook Race USA 2016:

Sep 19 – Chicago at Empty Bottle

Sep 20 – Detroit at UFO Factory

Sep 21 – Cleveland at Happy Dog

Sep 22 – Philadelphia at TBA

Sep 23 – Boston at TBA

Sep 24 – New York at Cake Shop

Sep 25 – Brooklyn at Union Pool

Sep 26 – Baltimore at Wind-Up Space (w/ Sauna Youth)

Sep 27 – Winston-Salem at Reanimator

Sep 28 – Atlanta at 529 – (w/ Power)

Sep 29 – Memphis at Goner Fest 13

Oct 5 – Austin at Beerland

Oct 7 – Tempe at Yucca Tap Room

Oct 8 – El Centro at Strangers West

Oct 9 – Los Angeles at Ham & Eggs Tavern

Oct 10 – San Francisco at Hemlock Tavern

Oct 12– Seattle at The Highline

Oct 13 – Portland at the Bunk Bar

Oct 15 – Salt Lake City at Diabolical Records

Oct 17– Lawrence at Eighth Street Tap Room

Oct 18 – Minneapolis at Hexagon

Oct 19 – Milwaukee at Company Brewing

Oct 20– Hammond at TBA