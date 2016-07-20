Chook Race Drag The Exercise Gear Out From Under the Bed For Their New Video

The jangly riff and melody of Chook Race’s “Hard to Clean” will stick with you longer than the well-intentioned but ultimately futile exercise routine you’ve marked out on your bedroom wall.
The video for the track, that is taken from the Melbourne three-piece’s second album Around the House, has the band breaking out some old school exercise equipment that’s taking up space in the spare room and doing a few reps of sunny pop.
Featuring the dual vocals of guitarist Matthew Liveradis and drummer Carolyn Hawkins, it’s a song, though simple, that bops along at an infectious pace/glide/step/curl.
“Hard to Clean” follows “Sometimes”, a song that we premiered back in June.
Chook Race are about to head to the US which will include an appearance at Goner Fest and a show in Atlanta with fellow Melbourne band Power.
‘Around the House’ is available Sept 2 through Trouble In Mind records.
Chook Race USA 2016:
Sep 19 – Chicago at Empty Bottle
Sep 20 – Detroit at UFO Factory
Sep 21 – Cleveland at Happy Dog
Sep 22 – Philadelphia at TBA
Sep 23 – Boston at TBA
Sep 24 – New York at Cake Shop
Sep 25 – Brooklyn at Union Pool
Sep 26 – Baltimore at Wind-Up Space (w/ Sauna Youth)
Sep 27 – Winston-Salem at Reanimator
Sep 28 – Atlanta at 529 – (w/ Power)
Sep 29 – Memphis at Goner Fest 13
Oct 5 – Austin at Beerland
Oct 7 – Tempe at Yucca Tap Room
Oct 8 – El Centro at Strangers West
Oct 9 – Los Angeles at Ham & Eggs Tavern
Oct 10 – San Francisco at Hemlock Tavern
Oct 12– Seattle at The Highline
Oct 13 – Portland at the Bunk Bar
Oct 15 – Salt Lake City at Diabolical Records
Oct 17– Lawrence at Eighth Street Tap Room
Oct 18 – Minneapolis at Hexagon
Oct 19 – Milwaukee at Company Brewing
Oct 20– Hammond at TBA