Choose Your Own Adventure: Saturday Night Edition!

Saturday night has its own feel. Here, on the air: there’s something here, isn’t there? Pinch it between two fingers and rub them together like grease. There’s something momentous in the possibility of Saturday night. It’s still daylight and you can start drinking if you want. You got a good night’s sleep and you have no plans tomorrow, and so nothing you do can be a mistake. You can start Saturday night from anywhere: a late afternoon McDonald’s, a museum, getting out of bed at 5PM. Saturday night contains an infinity of possibilities. Where are you going?