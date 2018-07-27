Choosing Between Tinder and Arranged Marriage in India

When Tinder was introduced to India in 2013 it was clear that this emerging market was unlike any other for the dating app. Young Indians are largely tech savvy, but many are also caught between adhering to collective social mores and bucking tradition.

Mithila Phadke knows this firsthand. In the Privacy and Perception issue of VICE magazine, Phadke recounted the struggles of juggling her family’s expectations and the madness of the dating app world. On today’s podcast, Phadke explains how she navigated both, with their own struggles and benefits, to figure out what was right for her.

