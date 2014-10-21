Watch A Choreographed Drone Create Floating Trails Of Light

In his fresh new music video for Marconi Union‘s floaty, atmospheric tune, “Weightless,” filmmaker Richie Johnston turned a single LED-enabled drone into a ghostly fleet of glowing dancers. Using a video technique similar to Pelle Cass’ timelapse crowd compilations, Johnston replicates and repeats the lonely drone’s movements, turning a single glowing dot into a massive, floating stream of light. The transformation happens about 90 seconds into the eight-minute video, so sit back, dim the lights, and enjoy.
