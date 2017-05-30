Chorizo and Black Bean Molletes Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

½ pound|230 grams dried black beans, soaked overnight (you can also use 2 cups canned black beans, rinsed and drained)

kosher salt

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 pound|454 grams fresh ground chorizo

4 bolillos or crunchy French baguette, halved lengthwise

1 pound|454 grams Oaxaca cheese (any white semi-hard cheese for melting is a good substitute), grated

cilantro leaves, for garnish

pickled onions

tomatillo salsa

Directions

Place the beans in a medium saucepan and cover with water. If you have it, toss in some garlic cloves, epazote, and some onion for extra flavor. Bring to a boil and cook until the beans are soft, about 40 minutes. Strain, reserving some cooking liquid. Transfer the beans to a blender and purée until chunky. Add some cooking liquid if you need it to help it blend. Season with salt and keep warm. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add the chorizo and cook until crispy, 6 to 8 minutes. Keep warm. Heat the oven to 350°F. Spread some black beans onto each half of bread and top with chorizo and cheese. Place on a baking sheet and bake until the cheese has melted and the bread is crispy, about 10 minutes. Garnish with the cilantro leaves, pickled onions, and tomatillo salsa.

