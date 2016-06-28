Chorusgirl Rework ‘Thelma and Louise’ for Pre-Teen Friendship in “The Girls of 1926”

If there’s one thing we know about London-based garage-pop trio Chorusgirl, it’s that they are exceptionally good at making music videos. Last year, we premiered their video for “Oh, To Be A Defector”, which featured two people wrestling while covered in balloons and a man scoffing boiled eggs to the point of nausea. Today, we’re premiering the video for their new song “The Girls of 1926”, which is essentially the definition of pre-teen friendship goals.

Following two best mates joyriding around Dungeness in a pair of pedal-powered Cadillacs, “The Girls of 1926” is a celebration of the kind of enduring female friendship that starts young and lasts forever. It coincides with the 25th anniversary of Thelma and Louise, hence the homage, only in this video the girls hug and take pictures of each other on disposable cameras and generally have a nice time, you know, instead of murdering a dude and driving off a cliff hand-in-hand. The track itself sees Chorusgirl excel at something they were already masters of: blending dreamy new wave with enigmatic post-punk, plus a sprinkling of pop, and a bass line that would make Robert Smith swoon.

Watch the video, created by director Christina Hardinge and her production company Bad Baby Productions, below.