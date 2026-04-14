Chris Brown and Usher Just Announced a Co-Headlining North American Tour

Chris Brown and Usher have just announced that they will embark on a 2026 co-headlining tour this summer and fall.

The outing, dubbed the Raymond & Brown Tour, will see the two R&B superstars sharing the stage over the course of 33 stadium dates across North America. The tour will consist mostly of two-night runs per stop.

Videos by VICE

The Raymond & Brown Tour kicks off June 26 in Denver, Colorado, at Empower Field @ Mile High. Subsequent stops will include Detroit, Michigan; Washington, D.C.; St. Louis, Missouri; Toronto, Ontario; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlanta, Georgia, and many more.

The Raymond & Brown Tour will wrap December 11 with a show in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium. No openers have been announced at time of writing. See the complete tour routing below.

Chris Brown & Usher 2026 Tour: How to get Tickets

Tickets to the Raymond & Brown Tour will first be available via a Citi Cardmembers presale starting Tuesday, April 21 at 12 PM local time. Then, the R&B Tour presale begins Thursday, April 23. Sign up by Monday, April 21 by 10 PM for access.

General onsale will begin Monday, April 27 at 12 PM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Usher and Chris Brown tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

06/26 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

06/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

07/03 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

07/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

07/10 – Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium

07/11 – Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium

07/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

07/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Protective Stadium

08/01 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

08/07 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/08 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/17 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

09/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

09/10 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/29 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

10/03 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium

10/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

10/09 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

11/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome

12/03 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

12/11 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium