Chris Brown and Usher Just Announced a Co-Headlining North American Tour

Chris Brown and Usher have just announced that they will embark on a 2026 co-headlining tour this summer and fall.
The outing, dubbed the Raymond & Brown Tour, will see the two R&B superstars sharing the stage over the course of 33 stadium dates across North America. The tour will consist mostly of two-night runs per stop.
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The Raymond & Brown Tour kicks off June 26 in Denver, Colorado, at Empower Field @ Mile High. Subsequent stops will include Detroit, Michigan; Washington, D.C.; St. Louis, Missouri; Toronto, Ontario; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlanta, Georgia, and many more.
The Raymond & Brown Tour will wrap December 11 with a show in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium. No openers have been announced at time of writing. See the complete tour routing below.
Chris Brown & Usher 2026 Tour: How to get Tickets
Tickets to the Raymond & Brown Tour will first be available via a Citi Cardmembers presale starting Tuesday, April 21 at 12 PM local time. Then, the R&B Tour presale begins Thursday, April 23. Sign up by Monday, April 21 by 10 PM for access.
General onsale will begin Monday, April 27 at 12 PM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also find Usher and Chris Brown tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Raymond & BRown 2026 Tour Dates
06/26 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
06/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
07/03 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
07/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field
07/10 – Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium
07/11 – Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium
07/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
07/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Protective Stadium
08/01 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
08/07 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/08 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/17 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
09/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
09/10 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/29 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
10/03 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
10/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
10/09 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
11/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome
12/03 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
12/11 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium