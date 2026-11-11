Chris Brown Brings Woman From Viral Usher Concert Incident Onstage Months Later

Two R&B icons are currently touring together, and though that seems like a great idea, it’s led to some rumors of controversy. Usher and Chris Brown’s co-headlining tour has been notably chaotic, with cancelled dates following rumors of backstage clashes between the stars. To add to the saga, Chris Brown serenaded a fan who was kicked off the stage by Usher back in July.

During their joint tour stop in Nashville on July 25, 2026, Usher brought the fan onto the stage to serenade her. He suddenly stopped the performance, stating to the crowd, “I don’t think she want to be on the stage”. He then smirked and walked away. Shortly after, this awkward moment went viral. The fan, whose name is Gabrielle Cheyenne, posted a statement on her Facebook page.

Videos by VICE

She fended off the negative responses with “First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you thought I wasn’t gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me?? On the big screen, where you b*tches will never be???? My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started !! PRETTY PRIVILEGES something you ho*s will never know about!”

It was later explained to TMZ, “Me, solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown. It’s nothing against Usher or anything like that, but I’m more of a Chris Brown fan than I am of Usher.”

Chris Brown Steps In

Back in July, there was a misunderstanding with organizers who placed the fan in the VIP section. They told her she’d be serenaded on stage, but didn’t reveal which star would be singing to her. When it turned out to be Usher instead of Chris Brown, the fan fought to hide her disappointment. Ultimately, this didn’t work, as Usher quickly called her out.

On November 8, 2026, Chris Brown invited Gabrielle Cheyenne on stage for the tour’s stop in Atlanta to set things right. In a rather bizarre and confusing move, the singer handcuffed the fan to a pole on stage before serenading her. He sang “Take You Down” to the fan who wished for this moment back in July.

The R&B Tour was set to continue on November 16 in Los Angeles and December 6 in Miami. However, these performances were cancelled on November 11 without explanation. That makes six total performances cancelled from this memorable and chaotic joint tour.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images