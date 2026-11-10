Chris Brown Finds Beatmaker Living on the Streets, Surprises Him With New Clothes and a Phone With the Singer’s Personal Number

Chris Brown is certainly no stranger to making headlines, and at least this time it’s for a really wholesome reason.

In a new viral video, the singer is seen spending time with beatmaker Ellison “Red” Anderson, a musician living on the streets. Red shows Breezy some stuff he’s been working on with his electronic keyboard, and the two do a little musical ideation together.

Videos by VICE

Eventually, Brown makes it known that he is hooking Red up with some new clothes and other gear, as well as a phone. He tells Red that his number, as well as the numbers for some of the people on his team, will be on the phone. This was they can communictate directely.

Chris Brown surprised viral homeless artist Ellison “Red” Anderson with brand-new gear and a new phone with his PERSONAL NUMBER saved in it so they can stay in touch and work on music together in the future 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/6eQWOmyZ30 — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) November 9, 2026

At one point, Red reveals that he recently lost his girlfriend of nine years to liver cirrhosis. Before Brown heads out, It’s also shared that Red is planning to visit his son. Check out the heartwarming clip above.

Chris Brown is currently on a headlining tour with Usher, whom he may or may not be beefing with

In other Chris Brown news, the singer is currently out on the co-headlining 2026 R&B Tour with Usher. That trek is at the tail end of a record-setting run of shows in Georgia, as the pair are the first artists to perform five shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during a single tour stop. This breaks Beyoncé’s previous record of four concerts.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium initially announced two concerts. More dates were added due to overwhelming demand. So far, they have played shows on Nov. 5, 6, and 8. There is another tonight (11/10) and one final show on Nov. 11.

However, the very first show of the mini-residency reportedly got off to a rough start. It started hours after it was supposed to, both headliners had shorter sets, and they never performed together. TMZ reported that fans were pretty upset about it, with some even calling for ticket refunds.

Amid all that, a rumor sparked that Chris Brown and Usher were beefing. No real evidence has emerged, beyond some noting that Usher called the concert “my show” when it’s technically a co-headliner event.

Brown had openly refuted the rumors. In a social media post, he called the “internet” talk “cap” by using a blue hat emoji. “Don’t fall for it,” he added. Usher has not addressed the specualtions.

Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images