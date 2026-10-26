Chris Brown Sentenced in London for ‘Short’ but ‘Intense’ Assault Against Music Producer in 2023

Chris Brown has been sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year, for the 2023 assault against music producer Abe Diaw. The incident occurred in a London nightclub, where Brown and Diaw got into an altercation. During the sentencing on October 26, 2026, the judge described the assault as “short” but “intense”, according to reports from the BBC.

Brown’s vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, was a co-defendant. He received a four-month sentence, also with a year-long suspension. The 12-month suspension is due to the Sentencing Act of 2026. This means Brown and Akinlolu won’t go to prison immediately. However, if they are convicted of any other offenses in the U.K. within that time period, they would serve both the new sentence and this one.

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“These sentences are the shortest custodial sentences which in my judgment are commensurate with the seriousness of your respective offenses,” said Judge Tony Baumgartner. He claimed that the circumstances “do not justify” overriding the suspension requirement for sentences of 12 months or less. But the judge clarified that “a suspended sentence order is [still] a custodial sentence.”

Chris Brown Gets 8-Month Sentence For Assault Suspended For a Year Under New U.K. Legislation

In July 2026, Chris Brown pleaded guilty to affray. This is defined as using or threatening “unlawful violence towards another” under the Public Order Act in the U.K. After the incident in the nightclub, Abe Diaw needed to recover in the hospital from injuries to his head and knee, caused by repeated blows from a glass bottle.

The “intense” nature of the assault, even though it didn’t last long, was taken into account. Judge Baumgartner stated that the use of the bottle was “plainly dangerous”. Brown risked “causing significantly more serious injury” than what was sustained. However, the judge also concluded that the violence was not planned despite its intensity, considering how briefly the incident lasted.

The judge made it clear that Chris Brown was not entitled to any special treatment due to his celebrity status. His 12-month suspension is ultimately within the parameters of U.K. law. But while Judge Baumgartner considered Brown’s “relevant” but “now old” past assault convictions, he also considered Brown’s “charitable activities” and “stable employment”.

While Omololu Akinlolu did not initiate the altercation, he did become “an active participant.” In this case, his sentence was halved compared to Brown’s. They both ultimately avoid jail time in London, unless convicted of another offense. Still, they must each pay £1,500 ($2,001) in fees.

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