Chris Brown Threatens to Fight an Audience Member During a Recent Performance

The problem with a co-headlining tour is that not everyone paid for a ticket to see both artists. Sometimes, they only like one of the artists and might even flat-out dislike the other. Naturally, that might invite hecklers that artists certainly wouldn’t have accounted for otherwise. But rather than brush it off, someone like Chris Brown is more inclined to do something about it.

During a stop on his R&B tour with Usher, Brown took a moment during his performance to address a hater in the crowd. He pulled the microphone down, locked eyes with the person, walked up, and vowed to “f**k you up after the show.” Check out the intense moment below:

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Chris Brown has words for a hater during a recent performance: “imma fuck you up after the show” pic.twitter.com/IAiTPoeY03 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 8, 2026

Responses online varied pretty drastically. One person wondered why they were in the crowd if they didn’t want to see Chris Brown. “It’s funny how a hater will come to a show for someone they don’t like,” they replied. “In the process, the hater is contributing to the wealth of the person they hating on.”

Another person figured he could’ve just handled the whole situation a bit better. “I would’ve just told security to escort him to the back if it’s really like that,” they suggested. “All that other s**t just talk.”

Chris Brown Tries to Fight a Fan in The Audience

Unfortunately, Brown won’t even see all the profits from his tour. Instead, his ex-housekeeper will take a portion of his income to pay for the $13 million lawsuit he was hit with. In a report from Billboard, after being mauled by a heavy dog on his premises, she’s receiving whatever is left of the debt from his stage performances.

Haters in the crowd and behind-the-scenes drama aside, Chris Brown is still angling to take his massive performance to the biggest stage of them all. After watching Bad Bunny take over the Super Bowl Halftime Show, he suggested that he should be next in line. “I think it’s safe to say.. they need me!” he said on Instagram with a smirking emoji.

Additionally, his manager Anthony ‘Ant’ Wilson is playing coy with the possibility of it happening. Back in December 2025, he argued that his artist headlining the Super Bowl was more of an inevitability than just a potential prospect. “I also think the Super Bowl would be a great place for him. I believe it will happen,” he told Billboard at the time.

Photo by Brook Mitchell / AFP via Getty Images