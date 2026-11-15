Chris Farley Once Started a Massive Airport Food Fight (And Missed His Grandmother’s Funeral)

While speaking with Kelly Clarkson on his DRIVE podcast in 2024, Chris Farley’s cousin, Jim Farley, shared some fond memories of getting himself in trouble with Chris. One time, for example, they got together for a family reunion and went out to a bar. That night, Chris decided to steal all the pictures on the wall and bring them back home with him. Luckily for the owners, the cops were able to track him down the next day and retrieve the photos.

But that was far from Chris’s wildest moment. As Jim tells it, the pair once started a massive food fight at O’Hare International Airport while en route to their grandmother’s funeral. Chris reportedly kicked things off by purchasing every Cinnabon they had available at that particular location. He then handed them out to a bunch of strangers and a giant baked goods battle ensued.

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Chris Farley Got Kicked Out of an Airport for Starting a Food Fight, His Cousin Reveals

Unsurprisingly, the authorities didn’t find this as funny as Chris did. The two were promptly kicked out of the airport and ended up missing their connecting flight. As a result, they never made it to the funeral. But when all was said and done, Chris and Jim owned up to it and admitted that their shenanigans had prevented them from being in attendance.

“That’s Chris Farley right there. That’s my cousin,” Jim joked, adding that he and Chris “had a great time” despite their family’s confusion over the situation. Jim went on to say that he had roughly a thousand other stories like that about his late cousin. You can listen to Jim recount the airport tale for yourself in the video below.