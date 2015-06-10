Chris Heston Throws No-Hitter Against Mets

Chris Heston threw a no hitter against the Mets tonight at Citi Field and even though it got hairy there in the ninth, he finished it out. Heston started out the ninth inning by hitting Anthony Recker on his first pitch, but he rebounded to strike out the next three. Danny Muno, Curtis Granderson, and Ruben Tejada were all called out on strikes to seal the 5-0 win for San Francisco. You could see, more than anything, he was just relieved he got through it.

He struck out 11, walked none, and were it not for three hit batters, he would have had a perfect game. Heston’s control was impeccable; he threw 72 strikes out of 110 total pitches and recorded MLB’s first no hitter of the season and the 17th in Giants history. He also helped out his own cause, going 2-4 at the plate and driving in two runs.

[SNY]