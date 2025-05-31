Chris Jericho Reveals One of Sabu’s Craziest Match Ideas

Sabu is one of professional wrestling’s most notable names. Known for his wacky, out-of-the-box brutal wrestling style, Sabu rose to prominence in ECW. Recently, the legendary wrestler suddenly passed away at the age of 60. The news shocked the wrestling world as he had just wrestled his “final” match against Joey Janela during WrestleMania weekend in GCW. The match garnered a lot of attention due to the risks he took in a No Rope Barbed Wire match that lasted nearly 20 minutes.

Sabu Wanted to Jump Overboard

Wrestlers past and present have flooded social media with stories about the legendary Sabu. On his podcast, Chris Jericho reminisced about Sabu’s career, noting that he recently reached out for another match between the two. “I don’t think I’m talking out of school here in saying that I did get a text from him,” he said on Talk is Jericho (h/t: Fightful). “As a matter of fact, it’s the last text I got about a week before he passed away, saying, ‘Aye, in six months, you wanna have another match? I wanna have another match.’ So I think he had his retirement match, but still wanted to have other matches.”

Later in the conversation, Jericho shares a story about how Sabu wanted to appear on the Chris Jericho cruise and jump overboard. “When Sabu was giving me these DMs, before he actually came on the Jericho Cruise, because he did come on the cruise, he was great on it,” Jericho continued. “He did a live podcast which was great. He got to reunite with Luther, his old friend from F.M.W., but he was texting me prior for years and he’d say he wants to come on the cruise and he wants to do a match with me where the loser jumps over the edge into the water. Here’s the classic Sabu part, he goes, ‘Now I’ll beat you, but I’ll still jump over the edge into the water…’ I’ll beat you on your own cruise, and then jump basically to your death.”