London Cop Who Shot Dead Unarmed Black Man Charged With Murder

A police officer who shot and killed Chris Kaba, an unarmed 24-year-old Black man in London last year is to be charged with his murder.

Kaba died after being struck by a single bullet to the head, fired through the windscreen of a car he was driving in Streatham, south London, by a Metropolitan Police firearms officer on the evening of September 5, 2022.

It emerged the car that Kaba was driving did not belong to him and was linked to a shooting incident the day before. The officer had been following the car in an unmarked police vehicle.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced the decision on Wednesday to charge the officer, after being handed a file of evidence by the Independent Office for Police Conduct in March.

Kaba was a rapper, had a fiance, and was due to become a father.

The officer, who remains suspended from duty and is known only as NX121 as he cannot be named for legal reasons, will be formally charged at Westminster magistrates court on Thursday.

In a statement, Kaba’s family said: “Chris was so very loved by our family and all his friends. He had a bright future ahead of him, but his life was cut short. Our family and our wider community must see justice for Chris.”

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Following a thorough review of the evidence provided by the IOPC, the CPS has authorised a charge of murder against a Metropolitan Police officer following the death of Chris Kaba.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the officer are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”