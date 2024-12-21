Chris Martin Is Fine With All of Those Coldplay Jokes

Coldplay may be one of the biggest rock bands in the world, but even they know they’re not exactly universally loved. Chris Martin, Coldplay’s founding frontman, recently spoke with Rolling Stone for the outlet’s January 2025 cover interview. During the interview, he confessed that he believes the band deserves to “take some shit” occasionally.

“It would be terrible if we lived in a society where everyone had to [like the same thing],” Martin said, then explaining that he is fully aware Coldplay has haters. “We’re a very, very easy, safe target. We’re not going to bite back.”

“We are four white, middle-class men from England,” he continued. “We deserve to take some shit for what our people have done. There’s a reason we get to play all around the world, and part of it is not necessarily very healthy.”

Chris Martin Doesn’t Mind All of the Coldplay Criticism

As far as how he personally handles criticism, Martin shared, “When I’m saying these things about world peace, I’m also talking about my own inside.” He added, “It’s a daily thing not to hate yourself. Forget about outside critics – it’s the inside ones, too. That’s really our mission right now: We are consciously trying to fly the flag for love being an approach to all things.”

“There aren’t that many [groups] that get to champion that philosophy to that many people. So we do it,” Martin continued. “And I need to hear that too. So that I don’t give up and just become bitter and twisted and hidden away, and hate everybody. I don’t want to do that, but it’s so tempting.”

“Maybe the theatrics are all part of that,” Martin finally said, then adding, “It’s a bit Disneyland-ish in terms of ‘OK, let’s exist for a couple of hours in this place where no one hates each other.’” The singer then concluded, “The second-happiest place on Earth. Copyright, Coldplay.”