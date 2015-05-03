Chris Paul Wins Game 7 on Last-Second Shot

Chris Paul ended one of the most exciting games we’ve seen all year with another dagger shot as time ticked away. It wasn’t a true buzzer beater like he hit to close the third quarter, but it was damn close and it gave the Clippers a 111-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs. He scored 27 points, with nine in the fourth quarter, including the final two on this high-arcing leaner off the glass. Then he hugged it out with Billy Crystal.

There was a weird moment with a rogue buzzer sounding right before San Antonio’s last play that might have been a malfunction, or might have been homecooking, who knows. Gregg Popovic was very upset about because it gave the Clippers a chance to see their formation and play call, with some additional time to gameplan for it, but it was going to take a perfect play to do anything with just one second left. Anyway, what a damn game, man.

