The Founder of 4chan Is Going to Work for Google Now

My next chapter – Today I’m excited to announce that I’ve joined @Google: https://t.co/KMpxgjrZDP

— moot (@moot) March 7, 2016

Chris Poole, founder of the infamous meme mine and troll haven 4chan, announced Monday that he’s joining Google to potentially help rejuvenate the social media strategy for Google+, Guardian reports.

The guy responsible for the platform that brought you Rickrolling, LOLcats, and worse said in a Tumblr post earlier this week that he “can’t wait to contribute my own experience from a dozen years of building online communities, and to begin the next chapter of my career at such an incredible company.”

Videos by VICE

Poole started 4chan.org in 2003, when he was just 15. The site, which now claims to have 22 million unique visits per day, quickly grew into one of the darkest corners of the web and eventually became the birthplace of hacktivist collective Anonymous and home to The Fappening, a page devoted to iCloud leaks of celebrity nudes.

This is a huge change for Poole, who was once described in a Rolling Stone article as the “Mark Zuckerberg of the online underground.” He retired from running 4chan a little over a year ago, reportedly selling the site to Japanese social media expert Hiroyuki Nishimura for an undisclosed fee.

Whatever Google and Google+ are planning in their new partnership with Poole, hopefully it involves churning out some real dank memes.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr user Rex Hammock