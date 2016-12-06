Chris Rock Is Going on His First Major Stand-Up Tour in Nine Years

On Monday night, comedian Chris Rock announced via Facebook Live that he would be setting off on a new stand-up comedy world tour in 2017—his first in nine years.

“Tonight, I am announcing that I, Chris Rock, am going on tour,” Rock said outside the Comedy Store in LA. “The Total Blackout tour is coming to your town in 2017… First time in nine years, OK? Haven’t done it in a while. Been a little busy, you know, writing Pootie Tang 3 and everything. But, hey, it’s time.”



Since his last big tour in 2008, Rock pretty much left stand-up behind to work on movies like the Madagascar franchise, Death at a Funeral, and most recently, Top Five. Besides a few trips to SNL and his 2016 Oscar hosting gig, he really hasn’t debuted any new material. But Netflix just offered him a whopping $40 million for a pair of stand-up specials, so he apparently thought it was time to head back out on the road.

Rock will start his “Total Blackout” tour in February, according to Ticketmaster, where he’ll hopefully have very little time to work on another Grown Ups movie.