On Saturday, November 14, 2026, Chris Rock inducted the Wu-Tang Clan into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. When the comedian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, November 16, he was still riding the high of the previous weekend.

The ecstatic Chris Rock told Jimmy Kimmel, “I had the pleasure of doing that.” Struggling to find the words to express how big of a deal this was, Rock landed on “They’re the greatest, most incredible, like, the best group of all time!” He hilariously added, “The worst guy in the Wu-Tang is better than every rapper you know!” The two also discussed the awkward moment when their speeches were cut short. Because there were 9 members on stage, they didn’t have time for every member to speak. On this, Rock quipped, “There’s a lot of ‘Wu’.”

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They pivot to how some of the other artists honored that evening didn’t attend the ceremony. Kimmel mentioned that some of the other bands were “too cool to come to the show”, and Rock quickly asked, “Well, Oasis can’t come. They’re too cool! You would’ve been made if they came.” Kimmel then mentioned how Iron Maiden also didn’t attend, to which Rock added, “Well, they’re old. They’re like ‘Rusty Maiden’ now.” Kimmel added that the group had a gig, which was true; they’re currently touring in Australia.

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Wu-Tang’s Legendary Rock Hall Performance

The Wu-Tang Clan performed on Saturday night, backed by a live band. At the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the Clan performed a career-spanning medley. This included “C.R.E.A.M.”, “Method Man”, “Triumph”, and “Shimmy Shimmy Ya”. During their speeches, Method Man boldly declared, “We went from being banned on the radio to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I want to thank everyone who believed in us, and to anyone who didn’t, you can kiss my inducted a**.”

This was Wu-Tang Clan’s first time being nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Ultimately, they’re the 16th hip-hop act to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The first hip-hop act inducted into the Hall of Fame was Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five back in 2007. Since then, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has consistently included artists outside the genre of rock who have had a massive impact on pop culture as a whole.

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