Chrisean Rock and Blueface are making headlines, yet again. This time, Rock was seen begging Blueface to leave her alone during an emotional livestream.

On her Kick channel, Rock tearfully opened up about alleged personal attacks she’s faced from her former fiancé. “I just need him to leave me alone,” she said, noting that she’s been seeing online videos of him being very critical of her.

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“I think I reached my breaking point because I continue to see clips of him degrading me,” Rock said. She went on to share that she wonders who she might be if he’d never come into her life.

Chrisean Rock reveals she's reached her BREAKING POINT over the hate she receives for being a “bad mother” and Blueface constantly bashing her, wondering who she'd be if she never met him 😳💔 pic.twitter.com/6T8UaSxMWp — Kick HQ (@KickStreamingHQ) November 24, 2026

Additionally, Rock accused Blueface of trying to blacklist her with other streamers. Pushing back, she asserted that she can find higher-profile personalities to work with than those he can influence against her.

Still, Rock confessed that she’s having a hard time right now. “I don’t want to be strong. I don’t want to be tough,” she said, then pleading, “Can everybody stop picking on me for a second, please?”

Chrisean Rock and Blueface began their on-again, off-again releationship in 2020

The new livestream comes as Rock and Blueface have had a tumultuous few months. The pair got engaged in October, then almost immediately split up again. There was also a rumor that Rock was pregnant, which she has denied.

SAfter their split, they also got into a big fight over Blueface being arrested in connection to a swatting incident. Afetr someone called the police to their home, the rapper was alleged to have obstructed the police investigation. He was qwuckly released from jail.

Their explosive battle was livestreamed on Kick, and apparently started after Rock made a disparaging comment about Blueface’s arrest. He asked her to leave his room, but she refused. Eventually, Blueface shoved Rock out into the hallway. “She think she run something, she control something,” he said to his followers afterwards. “You think the program finna change for you?”

Blueface went on to note that his main issue was Rock;s comment about his arrest. “I equate that to if something tragic happened to you in your life and a muthaf**ka tried to validate that. What?” he questioned. “That sounds like you got a little satisfaction.”

“[That comment] just f**ked my whole state of mind up with her,” he added. “What do you mean by that? You’re happy about that? That validated you? Her telling me that earlier let me know that b**ch is here to prove a point.”

It seems the two have not yet buried the hatchet.

Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network