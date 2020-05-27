Chrissy Teigen Says She’s Getting Her ‘Boobs Out.’ We Asked a Plastic Surgeon What This Means.

Known and adored by many for her hilariously candid persona, Chrissy Teigen speaks her mind and likes to push the boundaries in sharing TMI, making her instantly relatable to millions.

She did it again today, after several “nosey” fans asked why she was getting tested for COVID-19. It turns out that she is about to undergo surgery and was required to go through the test as a precaution. What’s the procedure for? To get her boobs out, she said.

Videos by VICE

“A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!” she announced in an Instagram post in her signature no-holds-barred manner on Tuesday, May 26.

In March, Teigen told Glamour that she got her breasts surgically enhanced over a decade ago, when she was about 20 years old. She also expressed her desire to remove the decade-old implants.

“You have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” she said in the interview.

“I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now.”

Netizens have been showing their support for Teigen’s decision.

Yes! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 I am hoping to do breast reduction sometime in the not too distant future. Not a removal, but a reduction. I haven’t been comfortable in them since they rudely appeared when I was 15! — EmmyEm ✨#VoteBlue✨#HarrisWalz2024✨💙🗳️🟦 (@ThisIsMarlee) May 27, 2020

“I am so happy for you. I explanted 3 years ago and could not be happier,” commented another Instagram user.

While not as common as breast augmentation, breast implant removal is also “becoming more popular,” Dr. Marco Faria Correa, plastic and cosmetic surgeon at Dr Marco Faria Correa Plastic Surgery in Singapore, told VICE.

Unlike breast reduction, which involves the removal of excess fat, glandular tissue, and skin, breast implant removal surgery involves the removal of previously inserted breast implants and often includes en bloc capsulectomy (the removal of tissue that develops on the breast implant).

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast implants should be replaced or removed every 10 to 15 years.

While some patients are motivated by cosmetic reasons, many of those who opt for breast implant removal are “afraid of [health] risks [associated] with breast implants,” said Correa. These include breast implant illness (BIL) and breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

In Teigen’s case, at least according to her Instagram caption, she just wants to “be able to zip a dress in [her] size” and “lay on [her] belly with pure comfort.”

Following Teigen’s announcement, fellow celebrities took to the comments section to share their experiences with breast implant removal.

“I got mine out last year. They were making me so sick,” commented Ayesha Curry.

“I feel you. Got mine out after 6 weeks,” said model Sarah Kohan.

Breast reduction has also become an option for women who are troubled by their bust size.

According to Correa, a patient may choose to undergo breast reduction surgery when “[her breasts are] not proportional to her body or too big for her frame or when it is too heavy that [it] is causing back and neck pain, [or other] orthopaedic issues.

Ariel Winter, the 22-year-old actress of Modern Family fame, went down two bust sizes after breast reduction surgery. Prior to the surgery, the star was having trouble standing upright for long hours and felt self-conscious about not looking “age-appropriate” at red-carpet events, she revealed to Glamour.