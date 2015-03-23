Christian Löffler Brings Introspection to the Club with “York”

Melancholy and euphoria are emotions seldom grouped together, but for German artist Christian Löffler, the two are closely connected in the production studio. Hailing from Greifswald, a secluded region near the Baltic Sea, Löffler taught himself the essentials of electronic at a young age. His deeply sensitized approach to making music and early classical influences are evident in his two critically acclaimed albums, Forest (2012) and Young Alaska (2014).

Löffler’s forthcoming EP, York, is available this month on 2020Vision. Like his previous work, the release has breathtaking orchestral compositions. The title track, “York”, uses intricate piano trills, synth work, and percussion samples to create a striking, texturized sound. “York” balances hopeful lightness with somber undertones for an introspective listening experience.

Listen to “York” above, and grab the EP when it drops on March 30th.

