Christian Rock Group Skillet Booted Their Tour Opener After Fans Hurled Profane Accusations Against Bad Wolves Singer, Sara Skinner

Move over, Jack White, Charley Crockett, and Twin Temple. There’s new tour tea to spill. Christian rock band Skillet has allegedly booted opening act Bad Wolves from their tour. The reason? Skillet fans made some unfounded accusations against Bad Wolves’ new singer, Sara “Killboy” Skinner.

In a video message shared on social media, Skinner shared the news and explained the situation as she understood it. Mainly, Skillet fans deemed her to be a “trans OnlyFans b***h.” She also alleged that Skillet did not want to disclose the reason why Bad Wolves was being kicked off tour.

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“Now, Skillet’s camp did not want me to say anything,” Skinner said. “But apparently a statement has to be made, and I am not someone who’s ever hidden who the f**k I am. So let’s not leave you to speculate, okay?”

Bad Wolves Singer Sara “Killboy” Skinner joined the band in June 2026

Skinner went on to say that after the tour was announced, Skillet fans decided to go on a “transvestigation” of her life. “Here’s the truth. Skillet announced us on their tour, and their fans had a field day doing very extensive research that their booking agents and management did not do. Upon their findings, I am a trans OnlyFans b***h.”

The singer then went on to quip: “Now, unfortunately, only one of those things is true. Have fun finding out.” Finally, Skinner wrapped up her message by saying, “We will see you on the next tour.”

Skinner and Bad Wolves have been getting a lot of supportive comments in the wake of their announcement. “No hate like Christian love strikes again. Not surprising considering Skillet is a Christian nationalist mouthpiece,” one person said, seemingly referring to Skillet frontman John Cooper’s controversial opinions and political alignments.

“It’s not cool to bait and swap bands out,” someone else added. “Thank you for letting your fans know that you won’t actually be there, although they’ve marketed with your name at least partly.”

“I have pulled away from Skillet lately as they are very judgmental. I think the Bible says ‘Judge not lest [ye] be judged.’ Keep doing you, love. I’ve got your six,” a third fan offered.

At this time, it does not appear that Skillet has responded to Skinner’s claims.

Photo by Andrea Friedrich/Redferns