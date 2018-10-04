Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys say the FBI investigation is a “stain” on American justice

Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys released a public letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday, harshly criticizing the bureau for its now-closed investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Listing out specific people the FBI could have interviewed in the investigation of Kavanaugh, attorneys Debra Katz, Lisa Banks, and Michael Bromwich called the investigation “a stain on the process.”

“The ‘investigation’ conducted over the past five days is a stain on the process, on the FBI and on our American ideal of justice,” the attorneys wrote.

The letter comes shortly after the FBI submitted its final report to Congress and the White House, despite never interviewing Ford or the witnesses suggested by her attorneys.

Yet those concerns hardly seemed to matter in Capitol Hill, where two swing-vote Republican senators called the FBI’s supplemental background check ‘very thorough‘.

Now, Kavanaugh appears poised to be confirmed as a justice on the Supreme Court, as early as this week, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell scheduling a vote for Friday.

The FBI reopened its background check into Kavanaugh last week following a last-minute request by Sen. Jeff Flake, who called for a delay of Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote so that the FBI could properly investigate the allegations against the Supreme Court nominee.

Yet the investigatory process has been widely criticized from the start, with progressives and Democrats voicing their concern over its limited scope.

Ford’s attorneys’ letter listed the man who conducted their client’s polygraph test, in which she was deemed to be telling the truth about her accusations against Kavanaugh. The letter also listed her husband, Russell Ford, who says that his wife told him and their couples’ therapist about Kavanaugh years ago. The letter also includes the names of several other people who claim that Ford had told them about her sexual assault by Kavanaugh in the past.

Cover image: Christine Blasey Ford flanked by attorneys Debra Katz and Michael Bromwich, testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, in Washington, DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Picture taken September 27, 2018. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS