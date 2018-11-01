Chromatics Have Dropped A New Record (But It’s Not ‘Dear Tommy’)

Earlier this year, elusive Portland italo-disco revivalists Chromatics announced that Dear Tommy, the long-awaited follow up to their opus Kill For Love, would be released in the American fall, aka around now. It seems unlikely that any Chromatics fan really put stock in this promise, considering Chromatics bandleader Johnny Jewel had been talking about the record since December 2014 and it was supposed to be released around Valentine’s Day 2015, but it was still exciting news nonetheless. Today, Chromatics have dropped a new eight-track record. But guess what? It’s not Dear Tommy!

Instead, the band have put out Camera (Deluxe), a new version of their vinyl-only Camera EP from earlier this year. This version of the record features a couple of new tracks, including single “House of Dolls,” which you can listen to below. “House of Dolls” is a tense new direction for the band: featuring very little instrumentation, the song features a long ambient portion before a hazy voiceover begins chanting words like “enemy” and “love” and “everything”. It’s quite different from “Blue Girl,” the last Chromatics single we heard. Listen to Camera (Deluxe) below, or buy it via the Italians Do It Better store.