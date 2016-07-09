Chronically Disinterred F1 Driver Kimi Raikkonen Becomes Subject of Dubstep Remix

What is Kimi Raikkonen? He is Finnish. He is the 2007 Formula One World Champion. And, for someone reason, he is a man recently re-signed by Ferrari, despite having shown almost no signs of his old speed over the past three seasons.

Kimi is also laconic. Kimi doesn’t so much call a spade a spade as ignore the spade altogether, refusing even to acknowledge its existence. Does a spade even exist in Kimi Raikkonen’s presence? I would posit that no, it does not.

Videos by VICE

When he’s not wondering the paddock ignoring gardening implements, Kimi is sometimes dragged into press conferences, very much against his will. Journalists ask him stuff, and he responds in as few words as possible. It’s a game he plays.

One of his favourite words is “Buah”, a combination of “Well” and “Look mate, I don’t want to answer this and, frankly, you don’t want to hear the answer.” It takes Kimi several seconds to say “Buah” which helps waste a few seconds of the press conference.

Speaking of wasting time, here’s a dubstep remix of Kimi saying “Buah” after being asked a question by TV commentator Leigh Diffey…

We now anticipate a meta situation where Kimi is asked about the “Buah” dubstep remix and responds with his most monotone “Buah” yet.