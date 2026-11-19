In February 2026, Gene Simmons of KISS made some remarks about who should be included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Since the 2026 ceremony was held this past weekend, these comments have since resurfaced. On the podcast LegendsNLeaders, Simmons said, “The face that, for instance, Iron Maiden is not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when they can sell out stadiums, and Grandmaster Flash is.” Simmons doubled down with “Ice Cube and I had a back-and-forth. He’s a bright guy, and I respect what he’s done. It’s not my music. I don’t come from the ghetto. It doesn’t speak my language.”

But here’s where Simmons’ comments have been up for debate. “I said in print many times: Hip-hop does not belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.” To be fair, he also adds that “nor does opera, symphony orchestras… it’s called the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.” Now, not many opera acts or symphony orchestras have been inducted into the Rock Hall. What has happened is a handful of iconic rap and hip-hop artists have been inducted over the years. In 2007, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five became the first hip-hop act inducted into the Rock Hall.

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To add to the list of hip-hop acts inducted into the Rock Hall, acts such as Wu-Tang Clan and Queen Latifah were included in the class of 2026. In support of the group, other inductees from the past, such as members of Public Enemy, appeared on the red carpet.

It’s No Surprise That Chuck D Voices His Opinion

If you know anything about the iconic group Public Enemy, it’s that the pioneering rap group is proudly vocal. On Saturday, November 14, 2026, Chuck D and Flava Flav appeared on the red carpet ahead of the 2026 Rock Hall induction ceremony.

On the red carpet, Chuck D spoke with Consequence Daily. When asked about Gene Simmons’s previous comments, Chuck D responded, “That’s okay, we’re in the Roll. You know, rock and roll started as rock AND roll. People danced to it and had a good time. They even kissed and loved each other as they were doing it. As it splintered, rock went into riffs and stuff like that after The Beatles. And the roll was soul, urban, and reggae. Rap and all that.”

Chuck then pointed at Queen Latifah and added, “Queen Latifah is the ‘roll.’ Oasis might be the roll.” At this point, fellow Public Enemy inductee Flava Flav hijacked the conversation with “I just came to be nosey.” When enlightened on the subject of the conversation, he added his two cents as well. “My thoughts on rock and roll and hip-hop? These are two music’s that’ll never go away in life. You know what I’m saying? Word up. Rock and hip-hop are the music that shaped this culture.”

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