CHVRCHES and Hayley Williams Gain Superpowers and Throw Toasters in a New Video for “Bury It”

Scottish synth wizards CHVRCHES are so magic they somehow managed to turn Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean?” into an even bigger banger than it already was. Now, they’ve shared a video for the remix of their song “Bury It” featuring Paramore’s Hayley Williams, after debuting the single in a killer performance at Bonnaroo festival last month. Animated by Mighty Nice and created by Jamie McKelvie—illustrator for The Wicked + The Divine (whose plot centres on pop stars with supernatural powers), Phonogram, Young Avengers, and every other good comic book series currently going—the video sees Lauren Mayberry team up with superhero pal Hayley to fly around an island city and, uh, magically lob some toasters around.

In a press release, McKelvie states: “Music has always had a big influence on my work, and making a music video seemed like a natural progression of that. Getting the opportunity to work on this video with such great collaborators—CHVRCHES, Hayley Williams, and Mighty Nice—meant the reality turned out even better than I’d imagined.”

Watch below.