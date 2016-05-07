CHVRCHES Brought Their Massive “Leave A Trace” to ‘The Graham Norton Show’

CHVRCHES make pop look easy. For the past few years, the trio has been playing a unique and thoughtful brand of indie-pop, combining catchy synths with vocals you can dive into and float in. Part of their appeal comes from how exciting their live show can get, as seen on last night’s edition of The Graham Norton Show. The group came out to perform their 2015 smash “Leave A Trace,” and it sounded just as shiny as it did when it came out. Singer Lauren Mayberry looks absolutely focused on her task at hand, getting lost in the music while a wall of lights illuminate the stage behind her. It’s a performance that proves why CHVRCHES have had such a successful time crossing boundaries to being loved by the indie and mainstream worlds.