If Ciara Were President

Supertrash dress, Kim K Wang shoes

PHOTOGRAPHY: LOUIE BANKS

STYLING AND ART DIRECTION: KYLIE GRIFFITHS

Set design: Penny Mills

Hair: Sami Knight using Unite

Makeup: Adam Burrell using Mac Cosmetics

Assistants: Bo Phoebe and Thomas Ramshaw

Videos by VICE

Special thanks to the Black Club

Ciara is the princess of pop. Since sashaying onto the scene with her debut single “Goodies” in 2004—which is basically one giant shrugging-off of male advances—Ciara has held it down as one of the few young women in the music industry who has singing, dancing, and songwriting all under her professional belt. Princess is, quite literally, her middle name.

Her new record, Jackie, has seen her come at 2015 like a freight train, bringing not only her sixth studio album, but one that’s packed with dance floor R&B, power hooks, and what feels like a personal tale of redemption that whispers through the lyrics. Well, we say whisper, but one of the lyrics is: “Man, I just delivered a nine-pound, 10-ounce baby. I’m a bad motherfucker.” So maybe it’s more like a war cry.

I caught up with the one woman army to have a relaxed chat about how amazing Janet Jackson is, how irritating fuckboys are, and whether she’ll ever do a rap album.

Paul Smith coat, DKNY dress

Westwood Red Label jacket, McQueen suit, Topshop shoes

Topshop dress

Roberto Cavalli dress

Westwood Red Label suit, Kooples shoes