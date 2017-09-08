Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn Recipe

Servings: 3-4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

3 ½ ounces|100 grams popcorn, popped according to package directions

½ ounce|15 ml maple syrup

½ ounce|15 ml honey

½ ounce|15 grams ground Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, plus extra if desired

Directions

Pop your popcorn according to package directions. In a small bowl, heat the maple syrup and honey in the microwave for 10 seconds or so, until melted just enough to be runny. Grind the cereal in a spice grinder, blender, or simply crush by hand. Toss the popcorn in a large bowl with the maple syrup and honey, then add the ground Cinnamon Toast Crunch and toss again. Sprinkle with extra cereal and serve.

