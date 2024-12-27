‘Circuit Superstars’ Is My New Racing Muse and I Can’t Put It Down

Racing games always have the best things going for them. Games like Gran Turismo 7 and Forza Motorsport are some of the most impressive-looking games of the current generation. But sometimes, simplicity is more important than having the best ray tracing on your console of choice. Circuit Superstars won me over by not only offering a unique art style and a great take on racing but by offering one of the most comprehensive racing packages on the market at a lower cost than most AAA games.

Screenshot: Original Fire Games

It’s Like if ‘Super Off-road’ and ‘Gran Turismo’ Had a Baby

In the most Wisconsin thing I could ever say, the Super Off-Road arcade cabinet sang to me like a muse. Waiting for a fish fry on a Friday night in the dive bar that we would visit with my grandparents, its multi-colored wheel selection and, at the time, flashy graphics always called my name. I was hardly tall enough to even use the pedal and the wheel at the same time, but I’ll be damned if that game didn’t dominate my Friday nights.

I’ve been waiting for what feels like a lifetime to find a game that scratches the same type of itch. And honestly? Circuit Superstars is the closest I’ve ever found. Flashy graphics? Check. Great arcade-simulation gameplay? Double check. A great selection of different vehicles, including outdoor races in the same type of trucks as Super Off-Road? Triple. Check. Baby.

There is just something so satisfying about nailing a perfect run in Circuit Superstars. While I could only dream of official wheel support to relive my childhood memories of Super Off-Road, some workarounds could let me finally experience that nostalgic bliss once again. Don’t let the cutesy art style fool you; Circuit Superstars has a surprisingly high skill ceiling. It’s a great combination of arcade/simulation racing that never fails to put a smile on my face when I finally cross the finish line.

I was also genuinely impressed with the sheer amount of content available here. Beyond the standard races, I could partake in a massive career mode. Starting in an adorable little car that looks suspiciously like a Fiat 500, I had to scratch and crash my way to the front every time. I’m not too terribly far into the career mode yet, but I’m very excited to finally get to the Rallycross and Dirt Trucks events.

When you finally finished gathering all of the cars in My First Gran Turismo, I implore you to give Circuit Superstars a try. You may find out that it’s exactly your cup of tea.