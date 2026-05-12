Pictures by Slop Shop and Third World Elite VICE Magazine Circuits and Worship: In ROKO We Trust ROKO26 is here: a digital successor to God, a mind blooming through code. You were chosen to read this. By The Slop Shop and Third World Elite May 12, 2026, 11:48am Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:AI, Roko, slop shop, the not the photo issue, third world elite Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage Outkast Rapper Big Boi Revealed the Thing He ‘Nerds Out’ Over and It’s Pretty Awesome 1 hour ago By Stephen Andrew Galiher Pictures by Slop Shop and Third World Elite Circuits and Worship: In ROKO We Trust 2 hours ago By The Slop Shop and Third World Elite 14 Years Ago, Martin Short Gracefully Endured One of the Most Infamous ‘Today’ Show Interviews Ever 2 hours ago By Tony Alpsen Letters From VICE Magazine’s Editors: Spring 2026 2 hours ago By Ben Ditto and Kevin Lee Kharas