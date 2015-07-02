Citizenn Goes From Moody to Massive Real Quick in This Exclusive Mix

We can’t get enough of Citizenn at the moment. Yesterday we streamed his slamming under-the-sun b2b with Ejeca from Hideout in Croatia. Now he has sent us this exclusive mix.

The beauty behind Citizenn’s production and selection lies in the balance found between emphatic floor-fillers that constantly court the edges of darkness. Often bass heavy and brooding, his cuts always have a defiant movement that is played off against something sinister rattling underneath. He bounces between basement house, and churning techno, to produce something pretty huge all told.



His album, Human Interface, has just been released on Crosstown Rebels, and continues this trend of vivid, turbulent landscape building, pulling the digital zipping of his production around a genuinely human emotional core.

You can order Human Interface here.

