Citizenship Limbo for Dominican Haitians: Dominican Deadlock (Dispatch 2)

A 2013 ruling by the Dominican Republic’s top court rendered hundreds of thousands of Dominican Haitians in the country effectively stateless by revoking their citizenship. After an outcry from the international community, the Dominican government passed a law allowing residents a pathway to naturalization. The deadline for those registering for naturalization at government bureaus around the country was Wednesday, June 17.

VICE News traveled to Batey Naranjo, a small rural village on the outskirts of Santo Domingo that is primarily populated by Haitians or Dominican Haitians, and spoke to residents about their confusion and concerns as to the ramifications of the naturalization deadline.

