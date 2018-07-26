Citrus-Marinated Grilled Chicken Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 2 hours
Ingredients
2 blood oranges
2 cara cara oranges
2 naval oranges
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 (3-4 pound) chicken, backbone removed and halved lengthwise
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
¼ cup shelled pistachios, roughly chopped
1 small bunch purslane
Directions
- Halve one of each of the oranges and squeeze their juices into a large bowl. Mix with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and add the chicken halves, coating completely. Cover and refrigerate 1 ½ hours.
- Light a grill. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and cook, flipping once, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken reads 165°F, about 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes, then to a serving platter.
- Meanwhile, cut the peel from the remaining oranges and cut the oranges into circles about ¼-inch thick. Toss with the remaining olive oil, pistachios, purslane, salt, and pepper. Serve with the chicken.
