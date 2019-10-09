JT From City Girls’ First Post-Prison Freestyle Is a Resilient Return to Rap

Last year, when the City Girls’ South Florida drawl peaked through Drake’s mega-hit “In My Feelings,” it felt like a win. But little did fans know, JT would turn herself into a Florida prison hours after Scorpion’s release for felony charges of identity theft. After serving 16 months of a two-year sentence, JT is finally free. In the nearly two years since the group’s breakthrough, they’ve released PERIOD and Girl Code, and now JT is approaching her newfound freedom with the same “First Day Out” fervor that Gucci Mane, Tee Grizzley, and Kodak Black had following their prison sentences.

JT’s reintroduction finds the Miami rapper introspective, taking time to acknowledge her bond with Yung Miami for keeping the City Girls name alive while she was gone. She’s as assertive as she was when we first heard her on “Fuck Dat Nigga,” and she seems to be making sense of her newfound freedom in real time. “This really my first day out, I ain’t wait a day,” she raps. For a moment, she interpolates her own verse from Drake’s “In My Feelings,” as if she’s picking up where she left off. “Went in the same day Drake dropped ‘In My Feelings’ / I was in prison on my bunk, really in my feelings / Now I’m back to the millions, bitches in they feelings.”

For the fans who have waited about a year and a half to celebrate JT’s freedom, the time is finally here. With Yung Miami a few months away from giving birth, it will be interesting to see how JT gets acclimated to the spotlight again.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for VICE.

