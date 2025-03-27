‘City-Killer’ Asteroid Won’t Hit Us in 2032, But That Doesn’t Mean It Never Will

Late last year, we heard talk of a possible asteroid striking the Earth in 2032. Thankfully, scientists have since deemed the likelihood of 2024 YR4 hitting us to be less than 0.01%—down from 3.1%.

Originally, experts predicted that the asteroid could pack enough impact to destroy an entire city. Depending on how much you owe in taxes this year, you might either be relieved or bummed out that we won’t be annihilated.

“When first discovered, asteroid 2024 YR4 had a very small chance of impacting Earth on Dec. 22, 2032,” NASA reported. “However, as more observations of the asteroid were collected, and as that data was added to its orbit calculations, 2024 YR4 was deemed to have no significant chance of Earth impact in 2032 and beyond.”

But don’t fret—we’re not exactly in the clear just yet.

Apparently, YR4 is part of a class of asteroids called resonate, which basically just means they orbit the Sun and remain close to Earth. At any moment, they can technically change trajectory and destroy a large chunk of Earth. The next close encounter isn’t supposed to be until 2052, but hey, you never know. Things can change.

Not to mention, there’s a whole other—even more massive—asteroid that could potentially strike us. According to The Conversation, “the larger asteroid, 887 Alinda, is over four kilometers in diameter and could cause a global extinction event.”

“Both 887 Alinda and 2024 YR4 orbit the sun three times for every time the massive planet Jupiter goes around once,” Martin Connors, Professor of Astronomy, Mathematics, and Physics at Athabasca University, wrote in The Conversation.

“Since Jupiter’s orbit takes 12 years, the asteroids will take four years to be back on similar paths in 2028. These special kinds of asteroids are dangerous since they come back regularly.”

While NASA doesn’t consider Alinda a threat—at least not right now—if it did change its trajectory, it could cause a global extinction. In which case… it would solve a lot of our problems.