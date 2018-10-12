City Morgue Explain How Punk Music Shaped Their Rap Lyrics

This week on Noisey Radio, ZillaKami and SosMula of New York’s City Morgue sit down to discuss their new project Hell or High Water. Then, prolific director and photographer LOUIEKNOWS breaks down his biggest video moments. Plus, we check in with LA’s Kaptehntrap to discuss his journey from graffiti artist to sought-after tattooer and painter.

Listen here at 11 AM EST/8AM PST and 11 PM EST/8 PM PST.

Intro

Lil Baby & Gunna – “Never Recover” feat. Drake

OhGeesy & Bandgang Lonnie Bands – “Homicide”

City Morgue

City Morgue – “Caligula”

City Morgue – “Lamborghini Getaway”

City Morgue – “Nuka Cola”

City Morgue – “Arson”

City Morgue – “Snow On Tha Bluff”

City Morgue – “PTSD”

LOUIEKNOWS

Moneybagg Yo – “Dice Came”

Comethazine – “Oowee”

22Gz, PNV Jay, Leeky Bandz – “Spazz Out”

KaptehnTrap

Lil Housephone – “X6”

Blueface – “Respect My Crypn”

BTS

BTS – “FAKE LOVE”

