Claim Free Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Dire Maul Adventure Today

The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion doesn’t release until November, but eager players can check out a free Dire Maul themed short adventure right now.

Claim The D&D: World of Warcraft Play-Along Pack for Encounters, Enemies, and a New Map

Many Dungeons and Dragons players are eager for the Season of Champions to kick off and deliver the first official Universes Beyond gameplay expansion for the iconic TTRPG. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion isn’t releasing yet, but the hype machine is in motion already.

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The new season of Dungeon Masters kicked off this week and the two episode season premier introduced viewers to the actual play’s team of Horde heroes as they explored Dire Maul. To help celebrate the season launch, D&D Beyond is offering a free play-along pack to everyone with a free D&D Beyond account.

“Your party has been hired to rescue an adventurer trapped in the Maul. Can your party push through the night elves’ ruined dungeon, past nests of fel imps and a coliseum full of bloodthirsty satyr, and bring her home alive?”

The pack also provide a first look at monsters and a dungeon from D&D: World of Warcraft. Players can visit D&D Beyond to claim the the materials.

The play-along pack includes the following content to run this short adventure:

2 encounters for level 5 characters, set in Dire Maul

NEW The Fel Imp stat block

NEW The Felhound stat block

NEW The Shadowstalker Satyr stat block

NEW A ready-to-run Dire Maul quickplay map, complete with Scene Prep

As always with the Dungeon Masters play-along packs, DMs should keep in mind that the encounters are not going to run the same way they played out in during the actual episodes. Every party will tackle things differently and DMs should be prepared to be flexible and adjust to their own table’s approach to the encounters.

When the full Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion arrives, players will also be able to find tons of new character creation options featuring races and subclasses inspired by the world of Azeroth.

Be sure to check back soon for more Dungeons and Dragons and World of Warcraft news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar services. Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft releases on November 17, 2026.