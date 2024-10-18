‘Clair Obscur’ Devs Confirm $49.99 Price While Players Argue

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been the subject of many passionate online conversations over the past few weeks. On one hand, people are (rightfully) excited by all the trailers and other sneak peeks Kepler Interactive and Sandfall Interactive have showcased. A big-budget turn-based RPG that isn’t protected by a long-standing, positive reputation? It’s unheard of!

Which segues perfectly into all the discourse about Clair Obscur‘s price. To sum it up, players were shocked when the game appeared on Amazon for pre-order at $49.99. Although, the Xbox version of the game had its price removed, resulting in people wondering if it was destined for a full-throated $69.99. From then on, Clair Obscur‘s pricing incited arguments online (which I’ll get to in a moment, trust me). However, an online post from the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) account puts an end to all the ambiguity.

Screenshot: Kepler Interactive

“We are a small team with an Indie spirit, and we’re creating something we believe is truly special. We aren’t an AAA studio. This is our first game, and we want as many people discovering our world as possible. To be clear: we poured all of our hearts and souls into this game,” the post begins.

‘Clair Obscur’ price causes heated online discourse

“When you play Expedition 33, you can expect 30+ hours of main game. And as much side content for our completionist Expeditioners. Pricing that you see from your local retailers is accurate. And we can’t wait for you to get your hands on the game.”

As there hasn’t been any other pricing for the game other than $49.99, the post all but locks that in. However, an interesting debate emerged when some players expressed wariness over Clair Obscur not being “full priced.” In some circles, a game’s price is synonymous with its quality and the efforts behind it. Further, any “big-budget” game less than $69.99, rather than evoking happiness, instead brings forth the idea that something “must be wrong.”

Personally, I’d say it makes total sense. The developers aren’t exactly making Final Fantasy — a lower, more accessible price entices people to actually buy and play it! And there’s the added benefit it’s not going to be a bloated RPG with 70+ hours of busywork? I’m all in.