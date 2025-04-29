‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’ DLC Has a Good Chance Of Happening According to the Game’s Lead Writer

The lead writer for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 revealed that DLC could potentially happen following the game’s massive success. The developer was answering fan questions on Instagram and shared her thoughts on the chances of the studio releasing additional content for the RPG in the future.

‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’ DLC Could Happen

To celebrate the breakout success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the game’s lead writer, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, took to Instagram to respond to followers. One fan asked whether Clair Obscur could eventually receive new content, such as a look at previous Expeditions before the game’s main story. Svedberg-Yen didn’t confirm DLC for the RPG. However, she gave a very positive response that makes it sound like an expansion could be a possibility.

“Nothing concrete that I can say at the moment, we’re honestly still just trying to process everything that’s happening. It’s been a lot to take in! We’ve always said if there is strong desire from the players that we would love to do something more, and based on the response so far, I’d say chances are good.”

So again, while not an outright confirmation of DLC, it appears that Sandfall Interactive is at least open to the idea. With Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 already becoming one of 2025’s biggest success stories, the demand certainly seems to be there. And I can only speak for myself, but I honestly think Clair Obscur is one of the best RPGs I’ve played in years. So I’d love to see more content!

An undeniable Breakout Hit

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has become the highest-reviewed game of 2025 on Metacritic. Which is incredibly impressive! And even with its day-one release on Xbox Game Pass, the RPG has sold a staggering one million units. Over on Steam, Clair Obscur also peaked at 121,422 concurrent players. So, to say the game has been a massive hit is putting it lightly.

Based on the reactions from Svedberg-Yen’s Instagram, it appears the studio is still taking in the overwhelmingly positive response the game has received. It may be a bit early to talk about DLC. I mean, they just got the RPG over the finish line a week ago. They deserve a break and time to breathe! However, if you’re loving Clair Obscur, there is hope that the game could get more content. As the game’s main cast says, “Tomorrow Comes.”