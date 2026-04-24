Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Free Anniversary Update Brings Fresh Looks to The Party

After a year of awards and accolades, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is back with an anniversary update that delivers fresh haircuts for the party and a handful of other enhancements.

It may seem hard to believe it, but it’s already been a full year since Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 released and took 2025 by storm. The game quickly stacked up tons of highly favorable critical reviews and won the praise of gamers. The surprise hit would go on to dominate the awards season and pick up plenty of game of the year recognitions.

Videos by VICE

Now, a year later, Sandfall Interactive, the development team behind Expedition 33, is celebrating the occasion with a special anniversary update. The anniversary patch isn’t too substantial, but it does include some very fun new cosmetic options for players to check out at the Gestral Merchant near Stone Wave Cliffs.

New Content

Added 1st Anniversary haircuts for the expedition! Gustave’s Anniversary haircut is available at the Gestral Merchant near Stone Wave Cliffs. Verso + Maelle + Lune + Sciel + Monoco’s Anniversary haircuts are available at the Gestral Merchant near Grosse Tête on the World Map.



The anniversary haircuts for the expedition are the only real new content arriving with the anniversary patch. Fans who were hoping for some new story content or new challenges may feel a little underwhelmed, but at least there is still some reason to revisit the expedition crew and check in on them.

In addition to the haircuts, the patch also delivered a short list of fixes to the game. Here is the full breakdown of those:

Fixes

Fixed an issue where Danseuse outfit for Lune and Sciel made the character menu too obscur.

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to open a rest point in various locations when an in-world dialogue was playing.

Fixed collision issues in various locations.

Adjusted some achievement text for consistency.

At this point in time, there are no additional updates or DLC on the radar for Expedition 33, despite a healthy amount of interest from the community.

That should be just about everything players need to know about the anniversary update. Anyone who owns the game should be able to log in now and pick up the patch to check it out.

Be sure to check back soon for more Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 news and updates.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.