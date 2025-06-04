‘Clair Obscur Expedition 33’ Has Phenomenal Turn-Based Combat, but We Cannot Make It the New Standard for Turn-Based RPGs

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 did a real number on the discourse surrounding turn-based RPGs, huh? Overnight, gamers collectively realized they’ve been neglecting the actual cool kids at the table all along. This is, undoubtedly, due partly to Expedition 33‘s dodge-and-parry approach to turn-based combat, which has garnered swaths of new players who likely would’ve never touched the game otherwise. I get it — parrying is awesome, and I’d argue it makes just about every game mechanically better. But, while I absolutely adore Clair Obscur‘s turn-based combat, it needs to stay in Clair Obscur and leave the rest of the genre alone.

I think Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a near-masterpiece of a game by almost every metric. I gave it a “Best In Its Class” verdict in my review – our highest “score” possible. Once I got a taste of my first meaty boss battle, I was floored by how engaging its combat felt. Legend of Dragoon-esque quick-time events? Timing-based defensive mechanics like Super Mario RPG? It’s like this game was made just for me. I remember, shortly after reaching the “overworld,” bumping into a boss I clearly wasn’t on par with. I beat it anyway because, you know, gamer and all. Clair Obscur allows you to break the rules, giving capable players the option to negate any and all damage through dodging and parrying while slowly whittling away even the toughest foes in the game.

And, while I love a game that gives players the freedom to let loose and carve their own paths of unbridled destruction, there’s something antithetical about Clair Obscur‘s approach to the turn-based RPG genre. And by that, I mean that it neglects one of the main tenets of turn-based combat: taking damage is part of the process.

‘Clair Obscur’s combat should be an exception to the rule

Typically, turn-based combat follows a particular formula: the enemy takes their turn, and then, you respond accordingly. Sometimes, you have to heal. Sometimes, you have to cleanse a debuff. Other times, you’re given a chance to cast a buff, to steal from an enemy, to unleash a limit break, or to simply attack them back. Sometimes, that attack may even miss. And that’s the whole point — the ebb and flow of turn-based combat is a waltz of choice and circumstance. That’s the beauty of it, and how its strategy is entangled throughout.

Clair Obscur, on the other hand, is turn-based combat as performed by Andrew W.K. There’s not much to think about; just party hard and lead with your fists. It’s an offensive play in permanent sixth gear — all gas, no brakes. There’s a semblance of choice, sure, but the best choice is usually to attack. Then, when it’s the enemy’s turn, attack again via parrying and take no damage in the process.

Clair Obscur is the Bloodborne of turn-based RPGs, rewarding push-forward aggression over thoughtful, methodical strategy, and the odds are always in your favor. You can dodge, but the enemy can’t, save for a few flying critters that force you to pull out your piece and blast away. And let me just reiterate: I love it. Clair Obscur‘s combat is fantastic… for Clair Obscur. Not for the turn-based RPG genre as a whole.

Sometimes, you’ve gotta take one on the chin

Before you come at me — yes, I know. I’m aware you can technically play the game like a typical turn-based RPG with a specific assortment of Pictos and attributes. But let’s not kid ourselves. Much of Expedition 33 incentivizes aggressive play. The majority of Pictos revolve around doing more damage, gaining more AP (to do more damage), and rewarding successful parrying. There’s even a Pictos that heals you when you parry!

Sure, you can certainly load up on all of the defense-oriented Pictos you want in Expedition 33. You can pump your Defense and Vitality stats up to your heart’s content. You can even equip Lune with Healing and Reviving skills. But why would you, when you can simply negate all damage with a well-timed button press? A button press, mind you, that requires no Lumina, no stat points, and none of your six precious skill slots. Besides, have you seen the absolute onslaught of attacks some of the late-game optional bosses can do? I struggle to imagine even the tankiest builds surviving those hits.

There’s beauty in getting your ass beaten. In fact, I’d argue it’s a requirement in turn-based RPGs, because it necessitates adaptation. It forces the player to reconcile with the choices they make. Maybe your armor sucks. Perhaps you need a different accessory. Maybe you should Block on turn three. It’s why White Mages have purpose, why Celes’ Runic skill exists, and why Sephiroth’s Supernova has such gravitas (even if it’s the most ridiculous attack of all time). If Clair Obscur is your first experience with turn-based combat, and now you’re thirsty for more, great! I’m happy for you. Welcome. You’ve learned to throw a punch. Now, you’ve gotta learn to take one.