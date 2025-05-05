'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' Is Getting More Popular Over Time - Players Crown It Highest Rated Game of All Time

Newcomer RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has broken multiple major records since its release on April 24. Unlike most AAA games at launch, the new title from Sandfall Interactive has continued to grow in popularity over time. The breakout hit of 2025 has now shattered several records.

‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’ Reaches Major Milestones

Screenshot: Metacritic, Steam

Despite releasing over 11 days ago, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has only grown in popularity. Its small studio was floored when it first reached a peak of 121,422 concurrent players on Steam. However, just over a week after launch, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has now hit a new concurrent peak of 145,063. As of the time of this article, the RPG still boasts a staggering 102,388 active players.

This is unusual, as most AAA games actually tend to lose active players the more time passes after launch. However, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is completely bucking this trend and appears to be gaining more players. Incredibly, this growth seems to be due to positive word of mouth from fans who genuinely love the RPG and are encouraging others to try it. I can personally attest to feeling this way. In my opinion, Clair Obscur is one of the best RPGs to release since Final Fantasy 7, and I can’t stop gushing about it.

And it seems I’m not alone. Another major milestone Sandfall Interactive has reached this week is that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has become the highest-rated game of all time on Metacritic in terms of user scores. The game currently holds a 9.7 rating. This beats out juggernauts like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time at 9.1 or Baldur’s Gate 3 at 9.2. While I understand that ratings are subjective, it’s clear Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is resonating with players who are passionate about sharing their love for it.

Why ‘Clair Obscur’ is Connecting With People

Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive

I think the most straightforward answer is that most players are just surprised by how polished the RPG is. From its gorgeous graphics to its groundbreaking turn-based combat system, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 almost feels like a “too good to be true” kind of game. However, I think it goes beyond that. Sandfall Interactive has crafted a truly gut-wrenching story about what it means to be human, and how we face death. More importantly, the story never holds its punches. It’s willing to go to some devastatingly emotional places.

I can’t go into Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 spoilers, but there’s a specific plot point that literally left my jaw on the floor. My initial reaction was to hate it. But it was so well-done, it made me wrestle with my feelings in a way I haven’t experienced in years. The story also works because of its incredible cast of characters—you grow to love them quickly. They are complex protagonists who react in ways that feel true to real life—which can sometimes be messy and not in ways you would expect in most fictional stories.

But, hey, I’m not the authority on what makes a great RPG. I just know I haven’t felt this connected to a cast and story since Final Fantasy 7. I truly think the hype around Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is not only justified—it’s the kind of game that will be seen as a classic in the industry years from now. And with all the milestones it’s breaking even 11 days after launch? It seems like I’m not the only one who feels this way.