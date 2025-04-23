‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’ Makes Turn-Based Combat Look like Art and Paints a World So Gorgeous, You’ll Forget You’re Dying (Review)

I think about mortality often. More specifically, the mortality of my loved ones, and the haunting reminder that my time with them is finite. I wonder if I’m present enough in their lives, if I say “I love you” enough, or if I should reach out more often. It’s a sobering feeling, knowing that at any moment, the people I cherish the most can vanish from my life. There will come a day when I can’t call my Mom anymore. When I won’t be able to hug my Dad. I’m at the age where my friends are beginning to lose their parents, and pondering if my turn is next keeps me up at night and turns my hair grey. I think that’s why the opening moments of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 were so hard for me to witness.

Death is inevitable, and while some are fortunate enough to see it coming, it doesn’t make losing someone any less painful. No amount of foresight can ever prepare you for the grief that accompanies loss. And, even with a giant countdown looming in the sky, it never feels like we have enough time, or that the time is well spent.

Videos by VICE

Play video

But it’s also a reminder that, even in our weakest moments, there’s always reason to press on. To keep fighting for what’s right, for a better tomorrow, and for those who no longer have that choice.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is Montpellier-based Sandfall Interactive’s first game as a studio. And for an indie debut like this? Expedition 33 is quite literally a coup de maître of stylistic design, world-building, and emotional storytelling.

‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’ is a world built on grief

67 years ago, an event known as The Fracture changed the world forever. Across the sea, near the Parisian town of Lumiére, a mythical entity known as The Paintress sits by her cursed monolith. Every year, she paints a number, one less than the last. And every year, those of that age die. Gone forever, and in an instant, vanishing like dust. It’s what they now refer to as Gommage: the day when your age matches that of the monolith, and the world erases you from existence.

The Paintress and her monolith sit in plain view of the people of Lumiére, looming in the distance like a ticking clock that counts down to their end. After 67 years, the Belle Époque society has begun to accept its fate. On the day of Gommage, the town of Lumiére gathers to celebrate life, the memories shared in their brief existence, and the bittersweet moments of saying goodbye. Lovers share one last dance together, friends exchange smiles and laughter a final time, and children hold tightly onto their parents’ hands until nothing is left but dust and air.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

But Lumiére hasn’t given up its resolve just yet. Each year, on the day after Gommage, a team of Expeditioners set sail across the sea and toward the unknown continent. They venture toward a mysterious land, hoping to destroy The Paintress and end her cycle of death forever. Year by year, an Expedition team leaves and never returns. This year, a new team of Expeditioners embarks on their journey. Led by Lumiéran engineer Gustave, Expedition 33 strives to find hope for its people, for a light in a world of darkness, and for those who come after.

Mastery in Motion

If the Musée du Louvre featured video games, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 would be front and center. Visually, it’s a work of art as gorgeous as its harrowing story, with nearly every frame somehow more breathtaking than the one before. Enhanced by Unreal Engine 5, Expedition 33 takes advantage of Nanite and Lumen technology, resulting in a world that overflows with beauty, fidelity, and vibrant colors.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

Almost all of its cutscenes are shot in real-time gameplay, which can easily fool you at first glance, given how unbelievably cinematic they look. In fact, the only reason I discovered that cutscenes weren’t entirely CGI was when I noticed that the custom outfits I’d selected for my characters were being reflected during them.

Accompanying these cinematic moments is Clair Obscur‘s incredible soundtrack, composed by Lorien Testard. I can’t even begin to explain just how moving these songs are, from the main theme, “Alicia,” to the various battle themes that change depending on the area. Sandfall Interactive is a team that knows its audience, and Expedition 33‘s music is just one of many reflections of passion bursting from this ambitious project.

Play video

Though it’s not just impressive cutscenes that set Expedition 33 apart, but also its awe-inspiring world design and undeniably stylish combat encounters. The world of Clair Obscur feels like being Isekai’d into a Studio Ghibli movie, with lands full of perplexities, mythical creatures, weird little guys, and endless wonder. Every new area I venture to is drenched in mystique, urging exploration while effortlessly demanding a second or third look. I would often stop in my tracks just to admire the imaginative worlds Sandfall Interactive presents. Before, of course, being thrust into the next reactive, turn-based battle that gives this RPG its unique edge.

‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s combat blends style with steel

Combat in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is rich with inspiration from RPG classics. Stylistically, it’s easily comparable to Persona, with dynamic menus that emerge from the current focus on screen. Mechanically, it’s like a beautiful mixture of Final Fantasy, Legend of Dragoon, and Super Mario RPG. And if that sounds like a lot, well, it is – but in the best way possible. Expedition 33‘s combat, while classically turn-based, is reactive in nearly every way you look. You can enhance special skills, for example, by successfully clearing onscreen quick-time events, which often help turn the tide in your favor.

Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive

While on defense, players have a handful of options to deal with enemy attacks. Every move can be dodged within a short window of opportunity. But if you’re confident in your timing, you can parry attacks, leading to a devastating counterattack sent back at an enemy’s face. Throughout the game, enemies will begin throwing out even more hurdles, like ground attacks that require jumping to avoid.

Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive

Each of Clair Obscur‘s diverse cast brings a unique battle mechanic to the fray. Gustave, with his mechanical Lumina converter arm, can deliver an electrical Overcharge after building up enough energy. Lune stores magical ‘Stains’ after casting a spell, which can help empower the next spell she casts. Maelle, a young fencer, dances between various fencing forms based on the actions she takes. It all amounts to a wonderfully interactive experience that makes every battle just as exciting and increasingly challenging as the next.

Depth beneath the blade

Under the hood of Clair Obscur‘s combat is a handful of time-honored RPG traditions. Character’s stats consist of several attributes: Vitality for health, Might for attack damage, Agility for speed, etc. Weapons found can scale for higher damage based on a character’s specific attributes. While one weapon scales from Might, another may fare better with higher Defense, for instance.

Beyond that, each character has their own unique skill tree, which behaves like you’d expect. Earn a level, and you’ll stash a skill point to allocate to the tree. Early skills are cheap, while later ones cost a hefty investment for a rewarding payout. You likely won’t be unlocking an entire skill tree in one playthrough, so you’ll need to decide how you want to build each character. Should Lune focus on Fire spells, or balance between weaker versions of all the elements? Should Maelle concentrate on defensive counterplay, or go all out as a critical striker?

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

Further stat tailoring is possible by Expedition 33‘s Pictos and Lumina systems, which are passive buffs that you apply to each character. One Pictos, for instance, can augment your ranged attacks so that damage is spread amongst all enemies. Another increases the amount of Break damage dealt with a successful parry.

Clair Obscur keeps you on your toes, but always offers enough choice to make things interesting. You decide how to build your team, and if something’s not working, switch things around and try something new.

‘Clair Obscur’ – A light in the shadows

All this amounts to one of the most unique RPGs, let alone games in general, I’ve ever played. Its premise immediately grips and never lets go, guiding me through a harrowing narrative with a believable cast that evolves alongside the story told. I’ve been playing games for a long, long time. Not many are able to capture my interest so effortlessly like Clair Obscur has.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a story of loss, grief, and how a group of complex individuals deal with trauma. Trauma from the hopeless world they were born into. A cycle of death they seemingly can’t escape. And a mission so futile that even 67 years isn’t enough to see things change.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

But it’s also a story of perseverance. Of pushing forward even when it feels impossible. Of carrying the weight of sorrow without letting it define you. And daring to believe in a future no one has ever seen – simply because someone has to. And that’s what makes Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 so quietly powerful, and such a stroke of brilliance in this medium.

Verdict: Best In Its Class

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be available April 24, 2025, on PC via Steam and Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. A code was provided for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.