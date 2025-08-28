Clair Obscur Is Becoming a Franchise, Starting With Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an incredible RPG. I’m still playing through it, but my time with it has been exactly what I expected when I saw the first trailer. Fortunately for us all, Guillaume Broche, the creator of the game, says that we aren’t done exploring the world of Clair Obscur.

Expedition 33 is only the beginning

Speaking with MrMattyPlays on YouTube, series creator Guillaume Broche revealed the future of the franchise:

“Clair Obscur is a franchise name. Expedition 33 is one of the stories that we want to tell in this franchise. Exactly what it will look like and what the concept will be is still too soon to announce, but what is sure is that this is not the end of the Clair Obscur franchise.”

I fell in love with this game before it was even released. The very first trailer for the game had me hooked. The explanation of The Paintress and what she does, as well as how it affects the world, was all I needed. It was a narrative concept that sounded perfect for a book or TV show. And yet here we had it in game form (Art. Score one for gamers). So, getting more stories in this world is a win.

Now, because I haven’t finished the game yet, I’ve done a great job of avoiding spoilers. So, I have no idea what more stories could entail. Maybe there are other Paintresses (Paintressi?) in different places.

Or maybe Broche has plans for something unrelated to that. There seem to be so many ways you can go. And I can’t wait to see what he and Sandfall come up with. Now I’m going to finish the game because I fear I’ve jinxed myself and will run into a spoiler while looking up something simple.