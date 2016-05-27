‘Homeland’ Star Claire Danes to Host Art Documentary Series

Who knew that actress Claire Danes was an art fan? The eighth season of Art21’s Artists in the 21st Century on PBS offers a new series of 16 artists presented by Danes. In a departure from previous seasons, each episode is not based on a particular inspiration, but rather explores a location. The series documents the artists’ process of creation as well as revealing some of the demons each subject wrestles with.

Dane says, “Growing up in a family where art was a part of everyday life, my parents taught me to question the world around me. Artists today influence how we see the world, how we express ourselves, and how art can transform society.”

Every episode in the series addresses how locality influences each artist’s’ work from geography and architecture to culture and heritage. Each of the artists is categorized by the cities they reside in—Chicago, Los Angeles, Mexico City, and Vancouver. In the series press release, Tina Kukielski executive director of Art21 wrtites, “Art is increasingly being defined and described in relationship to a sense of place. In our time of hyper-interconnectivity, where you choose to live and work matters like never before.” The season premiere begins with artists located in Chicago: Nick Cave, Theaster Gates, Barabara Kasten, and Chris Ware. The artists, despite being flung across the globe, share in “universal experiences… resistance, pleasure, mortality, and a hope for a better tomorrow.”

Minerva Cuevas “Del Monte,” 2003, Courtesy of the artist, Kurimanzutto, Mexico City

Tala Madani, “Finding Zebra,” 2008, Courtesy of the artist, Pilar Corrias, London

Nick Cave, “Soundsuit,” 2009, Courtesy of the artist, Jack Shainman Gallery, New York

Art21’s Artists in the 21st Century premieres September 16 and September 23 on PBS.

